Police investigating incident at Stop 'N Save in Southampton

Police are investigating a reported break-in that occurred Monday morning at a gas station in Southampton.

Our crew on-scene said that there were multiple police cars at the Stop 'N Save in Southampton around 10:30 a.m. Monday.



Part of the gas station was taped off while police investigated.

An officer could be seen walking on the roof.

Southampton Police are releasing few details at this time.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

