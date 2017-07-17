Police investigating robbery at Stop 'N Save in Southampton

Southampton Police are investigating a break-in that occurred Monday morning at a gas station in Southampton.

They were dispatched to the Stop 'N Save convenience story on 247 College Highway after a suspect broke in and made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

The investigation is still ongoing, however if anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Southampton Police (413) 527-1120.

