Officials identify bicyclist struck and killed on Page Blvd. in Springfield

Investigators have released the identity of a bicyclist who was struck and killed over the weekend in Springfield.

Over the weekend, a bicyclist was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on Page Blvd. in Springfield around 4 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the truck called 911, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office has identified that victim as 51-year-old Lawrence Henry of Springfield.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the D.A.'s office, noted that the investigation into that incident remains under investigation, but "speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors."

In just the last week, there have been three car accidents involving bicycles in western Massachusetts.

Now, drivers in the area are encouraging their fellow drivers to remain alert on the roads.

Two accidents involving bicycles in Springfield and one in Southwick has drivers on the roads on high alert and trying to share the roads safely.

A 16-year-old boy on Island Pond Road, also in Springfield, was hit by a car while riding his bike, but this time the car fled the scene. Police still looking for a red Buick they believe is involved.

These are just two of the accidents involving bicyclists in just the last few days in western Massachusetts. Drivers are asking each other to keep an eye out for the bikers.

"It's like anything else. Bikes have a right to be on the road, so we have to be safe. We have to make sure that we look make sure no one is coming," said Tamari Campbell.

The third bicycle accident happened in Southwick on Thursday and it sent a teenage girl to the hospital with serious injuries. The Hampden County District Attorney's office is investigating the incident.

Some drivers said that even with the proper safety precautions bikers use, it's on the drivers to be vigilant

"You can't see a small blinker on a bike, so you have to keep your eyes peeled," said Samuel Montanez.

We have calls out to the district attorney's office about the conditions of the two teenagers as well.

