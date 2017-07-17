Officials warning parents of the 'Blue Whale Challenge'

It's a social media game that can be deadly. It's called the 'Blue Whale Challenge'.

Some parents have said that it led to their child's death.

Now, school officials in Massachusetts are getting the message to parents to be on the lookout.

The stories are heartbreaking. Parents who said their children committed suicide after participating in an online game called the 'Blue Whale Challenge.'

The ultimate challenge: killing themselves.

The 'Blue Whale Challenge' reportedly began in Russia two years ago. The anonymous creator gives players daily tasks to accomplish over the course of 50 days, going from watching a scary movie and escalating to cutting themselves and taking personal risks.

The player is expected to take pictures of each task, including the very last where they are encouraged to kill themselves.

A Texas family said that their 15-year old followed the 'Blue Whale Challenge' to the end and would be alive if someone would have spoken up.

The Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents is taking no chances and sending out a message to parents to be aware.

"The social and emotional issues that we're dealing with, this adds tremendous weight to the problem," said Paul Andrews with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents.

Audra Winn, a licensed clinical social worker at the Gandara Mental Health Center in Springfield, told Western Mass News that placing parental controls on all social media devices - and actually looking at what your child is doing on all platforms - is not only okay, but critical.

"I think that just checking it on a daily basis is really important with teenagers, younger than teenagers, checking what apps are they using, what games are they playing, who are they talking to," Winn said.

Winn said to explain that it's not a matter of not trusting your child.

"I think that parents just have to say this is not about me caring about your social media life, this is about me protecting your safety," Winn noted.

Winn added to look for red flags.

"That there's no interest in anything or cutting off friends or cutting off relationships, that is a red flag," Winn explained.

Also, don't stop talking!

"Be vigilant and never stop talking to your kids because if you stop talking, then they will stop talking and then you won't have the information," Winn said.

The 'Blue Whale Challenge' is now blamed for the deaths of over a dozen suicides of young people across the world.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.