Meeting planned to discuss possible 'all-abled' playground in Westfield

A mother of two disabled children is fighting for an all-abled playground in Westfield.

Tomorrow night, Mandi Riel meets with Westfield's disability services and other concerned parents.

There are things you see on a playground that present impossible challenges for children with disabilities. That's why one mother wants to make a difference.

Riel's entire life revolves around her children - Reese and Lillith - both of whom have disabilities.

"The smiles on their faces is what I'm looking forward to," Riel noted.

Reese has asperger's, depression, and ADHD, while Lillith has hypotonic cerebral palsy.

That's why Riel is working on a fundraiser for an updated all-abled playground in the city.

"If we can get some equipment added to an already existing playground, maybe a facelift, because there are some in desperate need, that's what I'm looking to do," Riel said.

Riel was told there would be a meeting Monday night at city hall with Westfield's disability services. Monday afternoon, she was told the meeting would be moved to Tuesday, where she'll hear about what kind of funding the city can provide for the equipment that Riel told us she's hoping will be installed.

"Some adapted equipment for kids on wheelchairs, I'd like to see some lower slides, I'd like to see the removal of the wood chips, some tarps over the slides, some sensory stuff added in and the ramps widened," Riel explained.

The deputy superintendent of the city's Department of Parks and Recreation told us that he did not know about the meeting and has 'other obligations elsewhere.'

Mandi has done her homework, studying catalogs to check pricing of some equipment offered for these types of playgrounds.

"We've been to a playground like this in North Carolina down the street from my mother's house and they have the handicapped swing," Riel said.

That meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at city hall.

