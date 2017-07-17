Residents concerned over illegal parking along Rte. 20 in Russell

Illegal parking and trash has become a big problem for people living along Route 20 in Russell.

They said that during the summer months, people using the Westfield River will park anywhere along the busy highway.

Residents noted that people don't follow the 'No Parking' signs that are posted in specific areas along Route 20 and aside from that, they say trash and littering has also become a problem along the river.

They just want to see people being respectful.

"Being someone who has lived in the hilltowns my whole life, I believe the river belongs to everyone," said Dawn Pearsgamble from Russell.

Residents who live along Route 20 in Russell said that it's an on-going problem - people swimming in the Westfield River and parking illegally.

There are many 'No Parking' signs along Route 20 and 'Emergency Parking Only' signs too, including one that was written by the land owner.

Residents told Western Mass News that this becomes more of a problem during the summer months, but has also increased since the state closed down Gardner State Park in Huntington, leaving more people coming to Russell.

"Yeah, there's people that park all up and down the street," said David Lafogg of Russell.

Residents said that another issue is the trash that gets left behind from the illegally parked cars.

The town collector told Western Mass News that she's collected 21 parking tickets along Route 20 in the past two months.

Mass. State Police told us that they do their best to enforce the 'No Parking' rule and do write tickets on occasion, but just want people to know if there is a 'No Parking' sign to just not park there, especially someone's private property.

There are some places designated for parking. State Police said that they do fill up on a nice day.

We did try to contact the Russell police chief, but have not heard back.

