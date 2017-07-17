Pierce signs with Boston to retire as member of Celtics

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) - The Truth is retiring as a member of the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics announced Monday that they have signed Paul Pierce to a contract so the 10-time All-Star can retire with the team he spent his best 15 seasons in the NBA with. Pierce helped bring a championship in 2008 as part the "Big Three" of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

Drafted by Boston as the 10th overall pick in 1998, Pierce started a 15-season run that is behind only John Havlicek's 16 seasons for the most played in a Celtics uniform.

The 39-year-old retires atop the franchise's lists in 3-point field goals (1,823), free throws (6,434) and steals (1,583). He is also is Boston's second all-time leading scorer with 24,021 career points, trailing only Havlicek.

Pierce was traded to Brooklyn in 2013, spent the 2014-15 season in Washington and the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and former Celtics coach Doc Rivers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.