New needle exchange program begins in Greenfield

Greenfield has recently opened a new site for a needle exchange program in town.

The Greenfield Board of Health approved the program last August.

The new exchange site is located at 90 Federal Street in Greenfield, but it's only temporary.

Tapestry Health said that they're having issues finding a permanent location.

Tapestry told us that their goal is to provide a safe place for drug users to turn in dirty needles and receive clean ones. They added that their mission is to reduce the spread of disease and increase education.

However, Liz Whynott with Tapestry Health said that they haven't been able to find a permanent location in Greenfield because of the stigma surrounding the issue.

"Drug users themselves are so stigmatized and heroin addiction is so stigmatized that when we try to get a permanent location, no one wants to rent to us and we also told we can't park anywhere in downtown Greenfield. We have an RV where we can provide services immediately," Whynott explained.

Right now, the program is available in town on Mondays and Tuesdays only from 2 to 5 p.m.

Whynott said that they've looked into functioning the program out of their RV, but has been met with opposition from the mayor.

We reached out to the mayor of Greenfield and have yet to hear from him.

Tapestry Health said that they will continue to look for a permanent location and hope to find one immediately.

