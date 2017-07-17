Agawam woman claims apartment is unlivable after flooding

Some people in western Massachusetts are still dealing with the aftermath of last week's storms.

For one woman in Agawam, her walls are now torn apart after a flood damaged parts of her home.

All that rain last week caused a lot of problems for a single mother in Agawam. Her 7-year-old son's bedroom looks nothing like it used to. She calls it unlivable.



Last Wednesday, Melissa Maynard found her home soaking wet. She quickly realized she was dealing with a flood.



"Guys came over and put humidifiers in," Maynard said.



Maynard lives in the Feeding Hills section of town, in Pheasant Hill Village, which is a Section 8 affordable housing community.

"Nobody ever came back and then Friday, I ended up calling the board of health," Maynard added.



That's because the carpet in Maynard's son's room needed to be ripped up and she told Western Mass News that it smelled terrible.



"The property manager came in and said, she walked up the stairs and said it does stink and I said I know it stinks. They ended up ripping up the whole rug," Maynard explained.



Maynard needed to move all of 7-year-old Mikey's things into her bedroom. That's when she requested that the management company put her up in a hotel while repairs went on.

"I did and they said I could sleep with my mother," Maynard noted.



Maynard's mother lives in the same complex, but Maynard and her son have instead been sleeping in the living room downstairs because her son's bedroom is around 100 degrees and it felt that way Monday too. She said the repairman told her to keep the windows shut.



"A lot of people say that there's mold in the walls," Maynard said.



There are locations along the wall that Maynard is worried about. However, while we were there today, a repairman told her there was no mold anywhere in her home.



"I don't know personally because I never bought a test or anything," Maynard said.

The director at the complex told us tha she couldn't comment and passed me on to her supervisor, who hasn't returned our calls.

