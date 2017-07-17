Bicyclists taking extra precautions following string of accidents

We now know the name the bicyclist hit and killed by a tractor trailer over the weekend.

Police tell Western Mass News that 51-year-old Lawrence Henry of Springfield was killed on Page Boulevard early Saturday morning.

The D.A.'s office said that the investigation into the crash is ongoing, but speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

The accident that claimed Henry's life was just one of three accidents involving bicyclists in the just the past week.

The three accidents have happened in Southwick and Springfield in the last few days, one even resulting in a fatality.

Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings, but there are some things that bikers can do to stay safe

Henry collided with a tractor trailer around 4 a.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene after the driver of the truck called in the accident.

Adam Jaber, the manager at Colorado Ski Shop, told us that reflective gear and time of day is key when riding a bike, to avoid traveling at rush hour times, and "you definitely want to be riding with the traffic at all times, walkers and stuff will always be going against traffic, but for anyone on a bike, you want to be going with traffic."

Two teenagers were sent to the hospital after accidents in Southwick and on Island Pond Road in Springfield.

In Southwick, a girl was hit while riding along the side of the road. She suffered from serious injuries.

For bikers, Jaber said that helmets save lives.

"Everyone should be wearing a helmet even if you're just going out for a cruise because a lot of times, it's when you're just going out for a cruise that it happens the worst," Jaber added.

The teenage boy injured in a hit and run in Springfield is also recovering from his injuries. Police are still looking for the red Buick they think hit him before fleeing the seen.

Drivers are reminded to be vigilant when it comes to sharing the road with bikers.

"The beautiful weather, people don't want to waste the gas and people have to be cautious and safe and watch out for them," said Tamari Campbell.

The conditions of the teenagers in the hospital have not been released.

