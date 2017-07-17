MA lawmakers expected to vote on marijuana compromise bill

Lawmakers have come to an agreement regarding recreational marijuana.

Marijuana could be taxed up to 20 percent.

After weeks of debate, a deal was reached this afternoon by a six-member House/Senate conference committee.

The House and Senate spent weeks debating how much recreational marijuana should be taxed and who should have control and regulation of pot shops.

Finally, a deal was reached.

Retail pot sales may be able to be taxed up to 20 percent.

“As far as taxation I’m not really concerned that they raised it 8 percent or whatever. I think it’s reasonable within the realm of their implementation and abilities,” said Potco owner Dave Mech.

The bill pretty much splits the difference between a House proposal to raise the total tax on marijuana to a mandatory 28 percent and the Senate version of the bill, keeping the tax at a maximum of 12 percent.

The deal would also allow local governments that voted against the November ballot question to ban pot shops between now and 2019.

But if the majority of voters were for recreational marijuana, communities will be able to vote to ban or limit sales in the future.

It’s one part of the agreement that marijuana shop owner Dave Mech says he disagrees with.

“In Springfield it won’t affect us much, but just constitutionally, and citizens of the Commonwealth and the spirit of the referendum. I really think they need to listen twice to what the people have said and watch what they’re doing.”

“Whether or not it affects the equal protection clause of the constitution, does it treat everyone in the state the same way? And the agreement-- whether or not it violates due process.”

Within the last week, both Agawam and East Longmeadow held meetings to discuss a temporary moratorium on recreational marijuana establishments, which would prevent those kinds of business coming to town.

Regardless what your stance is, marijuana user Phil Durant, who uses marijuana to mask his pain due to cancer, said he hopes folks can at least be open-minded and see that it might have some health benefits.

“Don't smoke a lot, but when I do it helps me sleep.”

The House and Senate are expected to vote on this bill sometime this week.

