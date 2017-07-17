Springfield Police investigate motorcycle accident on Carew Street

Police responded to a motorcycle accident on Carew Street in Springfield tonight around 8:30 pm.
Western Mass News cameras were able to see a motorcycle on its side underneath a parked car on the opposite side of the road.
An ambulance could also be spotted on scene.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as soon it becomes available.
