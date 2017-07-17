Hiker discovers a body in Adams, DA investigating - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Hiker discovers a body in Adams, DA investigating

Mass. State Police along with the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office is investigating a body that was found on Mt. Greylock in Adams this afternoon.

The body was discovered by a hiker around 3:30 pm.

There was no information on whether a criminal investigation was taking place.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

