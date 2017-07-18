Warm and muggy today with a scattered storm

A few heavy downpours moved through the area earlier this morning but they have now moved out of the area but keep the umbrella handy there may be another downpour or two around. Today will be another warm, humid one with linger clouds and a bit of patchy fog. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s with partial sun through the afternoon. Spotty showers and general (non-severe) thunderstorms will flare up in the afternoon along a weakening frontal boundary. These will diminish as we near sunset.

We remain hot, humid and unsettled through the remainder of the week with upper 80s and lower 90s possible tomorrow to Friday! We also have a daily thunderstorm threat, but any showers and storms look isolated and confined to the late afternoon and early evening. Our dew points will start to lower Friday and more so by this weekend behind a few passing fronts. A batch of drier, cooler air will settle in Saturday, but our next weather system will bring showers and storms back Sunday.

