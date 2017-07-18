Flash Flooding closes roads across Hampden County Tuesday

Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms brought torrential rain across Hampden County Tuesday evening and night. Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings were issued as several towns and cities picked up over 2 inches of rain within a few hours. Rain amounts are estimated at 2 to 4 inches in south-central Hampden County for the day and doppler radar estimates Brimfield picking up nearly 5 inches of rain.

Agawam was one of the hardest hit areas and as of midnight, numerous roads had been labeled as impassable due to several feet of water on the roadway. Submerged cars were also reported in some of these areas, including North Westfield street.

Showers continue to diminish and as of midnight, most of the intense rain has ended across the warned area. Flood waters will be able to recede overnight.

---------------------------------------------------------------

We stay muggy and mild with overnight lows returning to the 60s and dew points will remain there as well. Some fog is possible early as well as patchy low clouds.

We have another humid day on the way for Wednesday, though maybe not quite as oppressive as Tuesday. It will be a hotter day however and temps will climb into the lower 90s throughout the valley by the afternoon. Our weather should stay mainly dry, however a few isolated showers could flare up again around and south of the Mass Pike.

A ridge of high pressure will help keep our heat in tact through the remainder of the week! Temps should hit low 90s Thursday and Friday and by Friday we should get slightly lower dew points behind a cold front. This front will come through Thursday evening and may spark a shower or thunderstorm, but wet weather for now continues to look isolated.

Temperatures Saturday will return to the 80s and much of the day is looking quiet weather-wise. Low pressure and a cold front approach Sunday, which will bring the humidity back as well as rain chances. We stay in the 80s early next week with a few shower chances lingering Monday.

