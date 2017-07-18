Baystate plays a key part in new state budget

Local legislatures met Friday to discuss the $3 million secured for Baystate in this year's proposed $40 billion state budget.

The proposal is three million more than last year and after Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the funds, the anticipation is clear.

“I am hopeful that he will not cut this out," State Representative Mike Finn said.

Finn told Western Mass News that Baystate Health plays a key part in developing the economy of western Mass. Part of that involves finding local doctors who are eager to make a difference.

“We’re going to be training doctors, hopefully local doctors from the area right here in Massachusetts,” Finn explained.

Two of the three million dollars would go towards the UMass medical school. Each year 25 local students would be selected to help grow the local supply of primary care doctors, who are currently in short supply and tough to recruit.

“We feel that if we are taking students in from western Massachusetts, they are much more likely to stay around when they practice, and build us a firm foundation for the kind of work we are trying to do," Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health said.

The other million would set off the money lost in care of Medicaid patients. Baystate said they receive $250 million in patient revenue, but lose $50 million of that caring for Medicaid patients. This money will help narrow a financial gap.

“We are constantly looking at those things, making sure we are in balance and on target,” Finn said. “Next year, we shouldn't see the short flaws that we saw this year."

