Officials identify body found on Mount Greylock

Investigators have identified the body that was found along a Berkshire County trail on Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a pair of hikers found a body on the Cheshire Harbor Trail, about one mile from the Mount Greylock summit.

Fred Lantz, spokesperson for the Berkshire County District Attorney's office, said Tuesday that the body is that of 54-year-old Kurt Kruger of Great Barrington.

An autopsy will be be performed to determine a cause of death, but Lantz noted that Kruger's death is not considered suspicious.

The investigation was conducted by detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office, the Mass. State Police Crime Scene Services Section, troopers with the State Police barracks in Cheshire, the Adams Forest Wardens, the Cheshire Fire Department, the North Adams Ambulance Service, and the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.

