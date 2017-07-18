Casting call for extras for Stephen King series set for Tuesday

The town of Orange will soon become the set for a series featuring a location interwoven through Stephen King's works and you could be part of the action.

Slate Casting of Boston will be holding an open casting call for extras for 'Castle Rock' from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Orange Town Hall at 6 Prospect Street.

No specific time slot is necessary and anyone 18 years and older, both union and non-union, can attend.

"We are so excited to meet the residents of Orange and the surrounding communities at the open casting call. We encourage anyone interested in doing extra work on the project to come see us on July 18th. No need to bring anything special with you. Just be prepared to have fun!" said casting director Ashley Skomurski in a statement.

Slate Casting said that all extra work will be paid.

Filming for the Hulu original series is scheduled to take place between July and December.

