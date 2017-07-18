All-volunteer non-profit helps equip local K-9 units

Twice a year, a program designed to outfit police K-9 units gets together and divides up the funds they've raised to distribute to area departments in need of equipment and some needed training.

Police K-9s are a handler's best friend.

"They come home with us, they go to work with us. Most of us spend more time with our dogs than we do with human beings. For all of us, we all love dogs, it's the best job in the world," said Wilbraham Police Officer Joe Brewer.

They all have something in common as well. They've benefited first-hand from Mass. Vest-a-Dog.

"We received bite sleeves, heaters for the dogs in the kennels," said Springfield Police Officer Tom Horne.

Mass. Vest-a-Dog is a non-profit that's 17 years old and outfits K-9 units and police departments with grant money to get the job done.

Shannon Byrnes is one of the all volunteer crew that makes up Mass. Vest-a-Dog. She not only does this, but she's a veterinarian in Springfield and her love of animals drives her to give her time to the program. She also is in charge of the grant program.

"We meet twice a year to decide what we have for funding. What we have we try to divide up with as many departments as we possibly can to see if we can get them the stuff they need to keep their programs running," said Byrnes.

Mass. Vest-a-Dog has gifted the Springfield Police Department with roughly $5,000 worth of equipment for training like today. They also recently were able to outfit the Wilbraham Police Department with a special kit to help detect explosive materials.

To date, they've provided over $230,000 worth of equipment to departments statewide so that K-9 training events with all of the area's K-9 units can train together, which officers told Western Mass News goes a long way towards getting them and their K-9's ready for the real thing.

"They also provide equipment that's used on the street. Heat systems for the cars, bail out systems for the cars. So things that allow the officers to operate on the street more efficiently and effectively," Brewer explained.

Bite suits are made possible by the grant money, as well as door-pops, which Brewer said go a very long way.

"So this car, the way it's set up, is that 85 degrees, there is an initial warning letting you know the car is hot and once the internal monitor reaches 90, the full alert goes off," Brewer added.

However, they also allow officers to open the door to their car, releasing their K-9 to provide support if need be without ever even touching the door handle.

Officers said that without this sort of training equipment, simply put, their ability to do their job would suffer.

"In order for us to work out in the field...we need to train with the equipment and we're very thankful," Horne said.

