Springfield's mayor calls out 'revolving door' of courthouse, bail system

A man charged with pointing a loaded gun at a Springfield police officer is free on bail after a judge reduced the amount from $10,000 to $5,000.

The man, 29-year-old Christopher Graham of Hampden, appealed the $10,000 bail back on July 3.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is calling this another example of the "revolving door" at the courthouse.

An off-duty police officer got involved in this altercation outside a popular Springfield sports bar and now, the defendant’s release has city officials wondering how much is too much.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, off-duty police officer Remington McNabb was leaving Samuel's Sports Bar with his friend, Adam Pafumi, when they almost got hit by a car.

The driver of that car - 29-year-old Christopher Graham - allegedly began a verbal altercation with the two men.

“What does it take to keep a violent repeat offender off our streets and out of our neighborhood?" Sarno said.

Those documents reveal that "As Mr. Graham was walking towards the two, he pulled out a silver handgun and stated so what now?”

That’s when Graham allegedly pushed the barrel of the gun onto Pafumi’s chest.

“...Officer McNabb shouted at Mr. Graham, what’s your problem man, put that thing away," the court documents said.

Sarno added, “What if it wasn’t an off-duty police officer who knew how to handle the situation?”

Graham was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm in felony, without license to carry and possession of ammo without license to carry. He appealed the $10,000 bail on July 3, had it reduced to $5,000, and is now free on bail.

“That’s not right, that’s not fair, and that’s not just. We’re working so hard, we’ve dropped crime with Commissioner Barbieri and brave men and women in blue by 20 percent this year in the city of Springfield," Sarno explained.

Sarno is now pushing for bail reform legislation.

“The state legislature needs to look at the bail legislation," Sarno said.

Graham was ordered to surrender all firearms and stay away from the named victims in this case. He appears again in court next week.

