State budget cuts $3M earmark for Baystate Health

Governor Charlie Baker has signed a $38 billion state budget, trimming $329 million from what lawmakers sent to his desk.

In the process, the governor vetoed $42 million in earmarks, including $3 million for Baystate Health.

Baystate Health had high hopes for that earmark of $3 millions in the state budget.

For now, it's not happening, so Baystate looks to 'Plan B' to pick up the pieces.

"Of course, we're disappointed, but we recognize Governor Baker had a difficult decision to make with revenues available to the state," said Ben Craft, senior director of government and public affairs at Baystate Health.

Two-million of the $3 million dollars that was vetoed by the governor would have gone toward the new medical school.

Another million would help make up for shortfalls in the money Baystate gets for treating Medicaid patients.

Baystate may be disappointed, but not defeated.

"We're committed to both these things. We're obviously committed to the Medicaid mission, that's not going to change. It hadn't changed for Baystate in 100 years and we're committed to our medical school. Our first 25 students will be here in the next several weeks. We'll go to work and keep moving forward," Craft explained.

Meanwhile, the local legislative delegation is disappointed by the Governor's action as well and vows to fight on.

"We'll continue to work and try to bring those revenues back, not sure yet if we'll try via a veto override, but certainly we'll fight for that." said Sen. James Welch.

Also taking a hit from the governor's budget was the PVTA. They tell Western Mass News they're receiving about a half million dollars less in state funding this year than a year ago.

This comes as the PVTA is implementing the elimination of a number of bus routes due to budget constraints.

Overriding the governor's veto would require a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate.

Also as part of the budget, there is language to allow casinos in Massachusetts, and that includes MGM Springfield, to serve alcohol until 4 a.m., extending the current 2 a.m. 'last call.'

That provision reads:

Gaming Beverage License SECTION 116. Notwithstanding any general or special law or regulation to the contrary, in issuing a gaming beverage license pursuant to section 26 of chapter 23K of the General Laws, the Massachusetts gaming commission shall describe the scope of the particular license and any restrictions and limitations, provided, however, that a gaming beverage license may permit the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages beyond the hour of 2 a.m. only to patrons who are actively engaged in gambling as defined in section 2 of said chapter 23K; and provided, further, that a gaming beverage license shall not permit the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages between the hours of 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.