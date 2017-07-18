Springfield to open cooling centers starting Wednesday

The hot and humid temperatures is causing officials in Springfield to open cooling centers starting on Wednesday.

“It is very important in extreme weather conditions that we afford those in need of assistance, especially our seniors and those dealing with medical challenges, these relief accommodations," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.

Those centers include:

Brightwood Library , 359 Plainfield Street: Wed. 1 to 5 p.m., Thurs 1 to 8 p.m, Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 359 Plainfield Street: Wed. 1 to 5 p.m., Thurs 1 to 8 p.m, Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. East Forest Park Library , 122 Island Pond Road: Wed. 1 to 8 p.m., Thurs. 1 to 5 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 122 Island Pond Road: Wed. 1 to 8 p.m., Thurs. 1 to 5 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. East Springfield Library , 21 Osborne Terrace: Wed. 1 to 8 p.m., Thurs. 1 to 5 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 21 Osborne Terrace: Wed. 1 to 8 p.m., Thurs. 1 to 5 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Forest Park Library , 380 Belmont Ave: Wed. 1 to 5 p.m., Thurs. 1 to 8 p.m., Fri. 1 to 5 p.m.

, 380 Belmont Ave: Wed. 1 to 5 p.m., Thurs. 1 to 8 p.m., Fri. 1 to 5 p.m. Indian Orchard Library , 44 Oak Street: Wed. 1 to 8 p.m., Thurs. 1 to 5 p.m., Fri. 1 to 5 p.m.

, 44 Oak Street: Wed. 1 to 8 p.m., Thurs. 1 to 5 p.m., Fri. 1 to 5 p.m. Library Express at Pine Point , 204 Boston Road: Wed. 1 to 6 p.m., Fri. 1 to 5 p.m.

, 204 Boston Road: Wed. 1 to 6 p.m., Fri. 1 to 5 p.m. Mason Square Library , 765 State Street: Wed. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thurs. 1 to 8 p.m., Fri. 1 to 5 p.m.

, 765 State Street: Wed. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thurs. 1 to 8 p.m., Fri. 1 to 5 p.m. Sixteen Acres Library , 1187 Parker Street: Wed. 1 to 5 p.m., Thurs. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fri. 1 to 5 p.m.

, 1187 Parker Street: Wed. 1 to 5 p.m., Thurs. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fri. 1 to 5 p.m. Greenleaf Community Center , 1187 1/2 Parker Street: Wed., Thurs., and Fri. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

, 1187 1/2 Parker Street: Wed., Thurs., and Fri. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hungry Hill Senior Center, 773 Liberty Street: Wed. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thurs. and Fri. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stay up-to-date on the forecast wherever you go. Download the Western Mass News app today!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.