Easthampton Police search for female shoplifting suspect

Easthampton Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect that robbed a business on Union Street on July 14.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm.

Investigators released a video showing the female suspect shoplifting $400 in merchandise.

Police describe the woman as having blonde hair, wearing a gray under armor baseball hat, white watch, black glasses, blue tee shirt and khaki shorts.

Police also believe she was driving a white Subaru Crosstrek.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Easthampton Police Dept. at 413-527-1212.

