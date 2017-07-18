Easthampton Police search for female shoplifting suspect

Easthampton Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect that robbed a business on Union Street on July 14.
The incident occurred at around 1 pm.
Investigators released a video showing the female suspect shoplifting $400 in merchandise.
Police describe the woman as having blonde hair, wearing a gray under armor baseball hat, white watch, black glasses, blue tee shirt and khaki shorts.
Police also believe she was driving a white Subaru Crosstrek.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Easthampton Police Dept. at 413-527-1212.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.