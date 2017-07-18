Chicopee boy battling cancer gets surprise trip

A Chicopee boy battling cancer was greeted Tuesday with a gift unlike any other.

His friends and teachers surprised him outside Chicopee High School to get his mind off the battle and his eyes on the race track.

For 17-year-old Matt Misialek, life is an everyday struggle. Matt has had autism since he was two and just two years ago, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of cancer.

After months of treatment, things seemed to level off until Fourth of July weekend when he was diagnosed once again.

Matt has had six rounds of chemotherapy and 17 rounds of radiation to date and returns to the doctor Wednesday - but first, some summer fun.

"They helped support me to fight Hodgkin's Lymphoma," Misialek explained.

Matt arrived at Chicopee High Tuesday morning to a surprise. His friends had planned a trip to Pioneer Valley Indoor Karting in Hatfield.

It's something he always wanted to try.

"He's put a smile on my face and everyone around him and it's our turn to make him feel happy and put a smile back on his," said Ariana Martel.

Ariana helped put this plan into action. She met Matt at a Griffin's Friends run, a Springfield charity dedicated to supporting children with cancer.

School principal Jim Blain told Western Mass News the school takes pride in their support. Ariana has been in his corner ever since.

"It means the whole world to me because I want to help in any way I can," Martel explained.

Matt was joined by dozens of friends today, who said that his positive attitude and contagious smile bring out the best in everyone he talks to.

"When you look at Matt, you don't see all his struggles. You just see a happy kid and whenever he can, he will put a smile on your face, no matter what he's going through and I appreciate that so much because he is the strongest kid I know," Martel noted.

Matt's mother is grateful for the gesture and struggled to hold back tears. She told Western Mass News when it comes to students, there is plenty to learn in the classroom, but when it comes to this selfless act - all to put a smile on one boy's face - you simply can't teach that.

