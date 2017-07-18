New speed limit in place for unposted Springfield streets

The city of Springfield is taking steps to have drivers slow down through their neighborhoods.

The city council has approved a measure that would lower the speed limit in certain areas.

Speeding is an issue in many neighborhoods and now the city, with DOT approval, is able to address the problem head-on.

If you're driving down a quiet residential street in Springfield, be aware of your speed.

Normally, if there is no speed limit sign posted, the speed defaulted to 30 miles per hour...but not anymore.

Now, you'll have to drive slower.

"Basically, all the areas in the city unposted, which are standard residential streets, have been reduced to 25 miles per hour," said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

Springfield residents Western Mass News spoke with told us they like the idea of people driving slower through residential neighborhoods.

"They shoot up and down the street like it's the Indy 500. I agree with that it's the safety of children and safety of the school," said Hector Cordero of Springfield.

Cignoli said that the new speed limit can also be applied to other areas as well.

"Day care, hospital, senior centers really being able to make the roads work a little better with those entities," Cignoli explained.

Police are a key component of reducing the speed limit in unposted areas. Enforcement is critical to make people aware of the consequences of speeding.

A public awareness campaign will also launched to let people know about the new changes.

"So if you don't see a sign, it's 25 miles per hour, so you don't have people getting a ticket saying I didn't know., nobody told me," Cignoli explained.

Cignoli told us that the new default speed limit goes into effect immediately, but won't start to be enforced until people are properly made aware of what's going on.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.