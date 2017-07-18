Company responds to Agawam woman's concerns after apartment flooding

An Agawam woman is living in an apartment where her walls are torn apart from a flood that damaged parts of her home.

After our story aired last night, her management company responded to her.

On Monday, we introduced you a single mom named Melissa Maynard. She lives in Section 8 housing in Agawam.

Parts of her home were damaged in a flood last week, so she asked her management company to put her in a hotel while repairs went on.

Today, they finally responded to her request.

Maynard has been doing everything she can to keep her 7-year-old son Mikey happy and safe.



"I was shocked, I couldn't believe how fast it happened," Maynard said.

Last Wednesday, Maynard found her home soaking wet, drenched in a flood caused by all those storms we had in western Massachusetts.

Maynard reached out to Western Mass News and told us her management company refused to put her in a hotel while repairs went on in her flood-damaged home.

"They said I could sleep with my mother," Maynard added.

However, after our story aired Monday night, Maynard said that they must have had a change of heart. The property manager has offered her a hotel room through the end of the week and a $30 a day stipend for food.

"If you didn't come and interview me and do the house and stuff, I don't think they would've came and put me in a hotel this fast," Maynard explained.



Now, Maynard getting ready to move into a hotel room for at least a few days.



"Packing everything up now to go to the hotel and it has a pool, so my son's excited, so that's a plus," Maynard said.



Maynard lives in the Feeding Hills section of Agawam, in Pheasant Hill Village, a Section 8 affordable housing community.

For a week, she and her son have been sleeping in the living room. Now, she's relieved to have a more comfortable place to stay.



"If it takes longer, she said they will contact me on Friday, let me know, and reimburse me for whatever," Maynard noted.

We did reach out to the corporate offices for comment, but have not heard back.

