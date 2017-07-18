Greenfield Police congratulate kids for saving squirrel in pool

Greenfield Police thanked two young heroes following a call about a squirrel stuck in a swimming pool.

Officer Patricia West responded to a residence on Davis Street around 8 am this Tuesday for that call, and upon her arrival discovered that Jackson and Brooklyn had already saved the squirrel.

The two were featured on Greenfield Police Department’s Facebook page and congratulated for their efforts.

