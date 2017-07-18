Roads blocked in Springfield for water main break

Springfield Police have blocked off the area between Robbins Road and Cottage Street for a water main break.
Police told Western Mass News that they responded to the break around 6pm.
They estimate that crews will be out for repairs until around midnight.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
