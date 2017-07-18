Meeting held in Westfield to discuss all-abled playground

A Westfield woman fighting for an all-abled playground met with the Commission for Citizens with Disabilities tonight.

Plans are moving forward for children of all abilities.

The commission approved funds to be transferred from another department.

Mandy Riel has two disabled children and has been working to get an all abled playground.

This is something she is extremely passionate about and was brought to tears after hearing it could soon become a reality.

"We realized they were just very difficult for her to play around. Everything was really challenging."

Mandy Riel listened as the Commission for Citizens with Disabilities in Westfield talked about an all-abled playground.

Mandy's two children, Reese and Lillith have disabilities.

Reese has asburgers, depression, and ADHD. Lillith has hypotonic cerebral palsy.

The commission voted unanimously to transfer $52,000 from their budget to the Parks and Recreation Department.

They would ultimately be the one's building the new playground.

"I would like kids in wheelchairs to be able to play side by side. There's some amazing equipment that we can get for them and make that a possibility, and I just don't see why not," said Madeline Nicoletti.

Madeline Nicoletti is the chair of the commission.

She told Western Mass News that she's looking forward to having appropriate funding.

"We receive monies from the parking fines and they are put into a separate fund."

Mandi said there is already an all-abled playground in Belchertown and a small one in Agawam, but she wants to see one closer and not only for her kids, but for everyone.

It will need to go to the Mayor and City Council for final approval.

If everything goes according to plan, the playground could be done by next spring.

