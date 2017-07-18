Casting call held in Orange for new Stephen King series

More than a thousand Stephen King fans lined up in the town of Orange today.

It was part of the “Castle Rock” casting call.

The fictional town is featured in many of Stephen King’s books and short stories, and the town of Orange will be transformed into “Castle Rock” for a 10-episode series.

Today, they held a casting call looking for extras.

About 1500 people lined up outside the Orange Town Hall.

Some waited in line for hours and came as far as New Jersey for the chance to be featured as an extra in “Castle Rock.”

Castle Rock, Maine is a fictional town featured in many of Stephen King's works.

Shooting for the Hulu original series is scheduled to take place between July and December.

