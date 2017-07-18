How to protect your personal info when shopping online

Finding a great deal could be more expensive than you think.

While digital shopping apps can offer deep discounts, they also may be collecting your personal information.

Bargain hunters know how to spot a rock bottom price, but in a digital age, getting a hot coupon can be nabbed with a click and a swipe.

But as you cash in the deals, is it costing your privacy?

Certain shopping apps use your GPS to monitor where you are and guide customers into nearby stores with an enticing offer.

“When you go into a store, they can record what's called your mac address. Kind of like your IP address for your phone,” said Brian Page.

The app Shopular tracks your location. Whenever we got near a store, we got a notification.

Brian Page from Springfield College said that many apps have the technology to pin you down.

“If you've downloaded a loyalty app, it will know who you are.”

We went to the Urban Outfitters in Northampton.

As we approached the door, we got a push alert announcing a deal on shipping to the store.

“They're building this profile of you. Knowing what you're interested in and tying it back to that data set.”

And some are stitching together information to build a full profile and sell to third party vendors.

But even if you turn off your location services, you can still be watched.

So how do you fly under the radar?

“Put your phone in airplane mode. Because if you don't do that, as you're going through a store, there are antennas in your phone that will try to connect with the Wi-fi network.

But products like Alexa and Google Home also have the ability to gather information, just like retailers do when shopping online.

Your digital footprint is always expanding.

“As we move into the future, we're going to see more of this. We're just this big data set with people.”

