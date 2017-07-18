Driver transported to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Longmeadow

Longmeadow Police responded to Williston Drive tonight for a single car accident.
A Nissan GTR crashed into a tree, and the operator had to be transported to the hospital for injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
