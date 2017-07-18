Driver transported to the hospital after crashing into a tree in - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Driver transported to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Longmeadow Police responded to Williston Drive tonight for a single car accident.

A Nissan GTR crashed into a tree, and the operator had to be transported to the hospital for injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

