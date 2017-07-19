Protests planned as PVTA votes on route cuts

The PVTA will vote today on whether or not to cut down on bus routes this year.

Regardless of the outcome, community groups, activists, and residents directly impacted by possible route cuts will be protesting on Congress Street as a response.

Several community organizations are behind the protest, which begins at 11 a.m. They include: Arise for Social Justice, Neighbor to Neighbor, Out Now, Black Lives Matter 413, and the Progressive Democrats of Massachusetts.

The route cuts could be critical to many residents and in particular students, as four of the routes used by local colleges could be reduced or eliminated all together.

The local colleges, which make up the five college consortium, include: Amherst College, Hampshire College, Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and UMass Amherst.

According to the Massachusetts Jobs With Justice, the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority may cut two dozen bus routes, affecting more than 1,000 riders each day, and nearly 500,000 per year. These cuts, they say, are occurring in primarily low income communities and communities of color.

The PVTA said that the reason behind the cuts comes from an unexpected shortage in their budget. They also said that they've held public hearings on the cuts.

The newly released state budget did not help either, the PVTA said. They told Western Mass News that they will be receiving half a million dollars less in state funding compared to last year.

If approved, the cuts could happen by summers end.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

