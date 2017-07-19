PVTA votes to cut several bus routes

Following an impassioned protest, the PVTA has voted to make cuts to nearly two dozen routes.

Many people spoke out during an advisory board, but it came down to dollars and cents.

Many riders rely heavily on these lines to get from 'Point A' to 'Point B' every day here in western Massachusetts, but ultimately, the board decided they had no choice but to cut.

It was an overwhelming majority of 18-1, with one abstaining.

The PVTA balanced their budget by putting routes on the chopping block.

"PVTA is experiencing a budget deficit of $1.7 million. We are receiving less assistance from the state, as well as increasing cost of fuel, as well as labor, as well as added routes in 2014. All those routes have created a deficit for us," said Sandra Sheehan of the PVTA.

PVTA said that these challenges could not be overlooked and a surprising hit that came from the state budget only made matters worse.

"The PVTA always blames Boston, They don't look internally to see what can they do streamline operations," said Anush Dawidjan of the Massachusetts Senior Action Council.

Right outside the meeting, protesters spoke up about the damaging impact on rider's livelihoods.

"If you start cutting buses, people aren't going to be able to get to work, they are not going to be able to get to services, people are going to be in trouble," said Liz Bewsee with Arise for Social Justice.

Many students rely on the bus to get to classes, jobs, and visit other campuses, but there are also concerns that the cuts may impact our more vulnerable populations.

"People that are low income are the first to feel the cuts," Bewsee noted.

Sheehan said, "None of us want to do this. It makes us sad for us to have to reduce the service that we provide."

The cuts are set to begin by the end of the summer.

