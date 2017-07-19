Heavy rain moves out but heat settles in today

Low clouds and areas of fog will give way to hazy sunshine today. We have another humid day on the way, though maybe not quite as oppressive as yesterday. It will be a hotter day however with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s throughout the valley by this afternoon. Our weather should stay mainly dry, however a few isolated showers could flare up again around and south of the Mass Pike.

A ridge of high pressure will help keep our heat in tact through the remainder of the week! Temps should hit the lower 90s tomorrow and Friday with marginal levels of humidity. Dew points will stay mainly in the 60s. A front may push through the area tomorrow night and may spark a shower or thunderstorm, but wet weather for now continues to look isolated.

Temperatures Saturday will return to the 80s and much of the day is looking quiet weather-wise. It should turn out to be a nice day. Low pressure and a cold front approach Sunday, which will bring the humidity back as well as rain chances. We stay in the 80s early next week with a few shower chances lingering Monday. Right now Saturday continues look like the better of the weekend days.

