Staying quiet and dry for now, but storms return late Thursday

A westerly breeze brought dew points down a bit this afternoon, allowing us to have a more comfortable evening. We remain quite warm however, after highs in the low 90s for many.

Winds become calm to light overnight and skies remain mostly clear. Temperatures will return to the 60s and we will feel muggy again through Thursday morning.

We’ve got another mainly dry day on the way Thursday and similar to Wednesday, hot! Temperatures will return to the low 90s across the valley with dew points staying in the 60s. We will again have a gusty west breeze through the afternoon to help with the heat as well as increasing clouds. A frontal boundary will sit over western Mass Thursday night, which will keep clouds around and put us back in a rain and thunderstorm risk.

An area of thunderstorms will be moving across New York state Thursday evening and will head into western Mass around and after midnight. There is a risk that these storms hold their strength and bring damaging wind gusts and heavy rain to us overnight. Right now, Berkshire county is under a marginal (low) severe risk.

We stay dry and become less humid Friday and Saturday, but the heat continues. Temps will stay in the low 90s Friday and possibly drop into the upper 80s Saturday. Our weather pattern will take a shift to damp and cooler beginning Sunday. Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible from Sunday to Tuesday.

