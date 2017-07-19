Marijuana compromise faces votes in House, Senate

BOSTON (AP) - A compromise bill that makes changes in the voter-approved recreational marijuana law faces up or down votes in the Massachusetts Legislature.

The House and Senate are scheduled to take up the measure on Wednesday, with no further amendments allowed at this stage of the process.

After several weeks of negotiations, a six-member conference committee on Monday reached agreement on a bill that would allow for a tax rate of up to 20 percent on recreational marijuana. That's higher than the maximum 12 percent tax rate voters approved in November but lower than the 28 percent rate proposed earlier by the House.

The compromise version of the bill is expected to be approved by lawmakers and signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

Retail marijuana sales could begin next summer.

