Easthampton PD locate missing 13-year-old

Easthampton police are saying thank you to those that have helped share their post regarding Leeann Doherty.
She was reported missing on Tuesday but just hours after they spread the word to the public she was located.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.