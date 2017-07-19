Easthampton PD locate missing 13-year-old - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Easthampton PD locate missing 13-year-old

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Easthampton PD Image Courtesy: Easthampton PD
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Easthampton police are saying thank you to those that have helped share their post regarding Leeann Doherty.

She was reported missing on Tuesday but just hours after they spread the word to the public she was located.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.