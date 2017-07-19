Easthampton PD seek for missing girl who could be in Chicopee

Easthampton police are asking for your help in finding 13-year-old Leeann Doherty.

Leeann has been missing since Tuesday from Easthampton and police said she could be in the Chicopee Center area.

She is described as being 5'3'' tall, weighs 155 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes and wears black-rimmed eye glasses.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts or has seen her is asked to contact Easthampton police at 413-527-1212.

