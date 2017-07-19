Police: Chicopee man arrested on OUI charge after going 105 MPH in work zone

A Chicopee man is facing several charges after police said he allegedly drove over 100 miles per hour in a construction zone.

Mass. State Police said that a trooper was on patrol along I-91 south when dispatchers alerted patrols of a black pickup truck that was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed and operating erratically

That trooper spotted the truck, a 2005 Ford pickup with Massachusetts license plates, a short time later and reportedly saw the driver not use signals when changing lanes and almost collided with a box truck.

"The pickup then accelerated to 105 mph in the posted 45 mph construction zone," State Police said in a statement.

The truck eventually slowed down in Northampton because of traffic and the trooper made a motor vehicle stop.

Once the trooper reached the driver's door, he found that the driver, identified as 24-year-old Alexander Shanwenda of Chicopee, allegedly had no clothes on and had put a pair of work pants over his lap.

"The trooper observed strong indicators of alcohol intoxication on the driver and observed an empty bottle in the bed of the truck," State Police noted.

Shanwenda was told to put his pants on and provide his license and registration. He allegedly was able to provide his license, but not a registration.

State Police noted that Shanwenda reportedly failed several field sobriety tests and he was placed under arrest and brought to the State Police barracks in Northampton for booking.

"During an inventory of the pickup, troopers located two six-bottle packs of beer that contained five full bottles and three empty bottles, with the other four bottles missing," State Police explained.

Shanwenda is facing charges including operating under the influence of liquor, operating to endanger, marked lanes violation, and speeding in a construction zone.

Bail was set at personal recognizance plus a $40 bail fee pending Shanwenda's arraignment in Holyoke District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.