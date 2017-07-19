2 runaway teens from youth program found in Chicopee - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

UPDATE

2 runaway teens from youth program found in Chicopee

Left side: Allison Degray Right side: Eve Diaz Left side: Allison Degray Right side: Eve Diaz
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Chicopee police have located two teenage girls who ran away from a youth program this past Saturday.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News they are both safe and extend a thankyou to all those who shared the post.

