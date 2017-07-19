2 runaway teens from youth program found in Chicopee

Chicopee police have located two teenage girls who ran away from a youth program this past Saturday.
Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News they are both safe and extend a thankyou to all those who shared the post.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.