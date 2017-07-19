2 teens runaway from youth program in Chicopee

Chicopee police are looking for two teenage girls who ran away from a youth program this past Saturday.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News 15-year-old Allison Degray and 13-year-old Eve Diaz were possibly headed towards Springfield on July 15.

Degray is described as being 5'8'' tall, weighs 130 pounds with tattoos on her legs and arms.

Police describe Diaz as being 5'2'' tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a birthmark on her lip.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are being asked to call Chicopee police at 413-594-1730.

