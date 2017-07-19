Former Celtics center impacting local camp on and off the court

A former Boston Celtics center is making an impact on and off the court.

It's just his first year working for Camp Greylock, but Vin Baker couldn't be happier, taking his life experiences and passion for the game and impacting the lives of hundreds of campers from across the country.

For Baker, a four-time NBA All-Star, life today is at it's best. The former star played 13 NBA seasons before struggling with alcohol addiction, but with the help of his family and religion, he quickly found a platform to recovery.

"My purpose was bigger than where I was. It was bigger than the NBA, it was bigger than my fall," Baker explained.

Baker's second chance started small by making coffee at a local Starbucks, but it was all he needed. He overcame the adversity and found his love for hard work and basketball once again.

Today, Baker is seven years sober, a licensed minister, and opening rehab centers to help those who need it most. He is also the director of basketball at Camp Greylock in Becket, where his impact is felt in every dribble.

"It's made me stronger. It's made me better, a better father, a better husband, a better son, and I'm looking forward to continuing this journey," Baker noted.

Camp Greylock has housed hundreds of boys nationwide each summer for more than 100 years and taught dozens of sports and team building along Center Lake in the Berkshires.

Baker teaches four classes a day from the game's basic fundamentals to just having fun.

There's no question the impact Baker has had on campers both on and off the court, who said that they will take his lessons with them for life.

"Get better everyday and always talk it up for your teammates, and make sure they know when they make a good play, and they know that you are there for them," said Ethan Axelrod.

Axelrod told Western Mass News how excited his father was to find out who would be teaching him. Camp staff said that Baker's experiences have helped him connect with kids of all ages and skill levels.

At the end of the day, Baker hopes his experiences can teach young kids the key to success.

"Remain true to yourself and who you are. Don't take short cuts and you will have a tremendous opportunity to be successful and when you are successful, remain true to yourself," Baker explained.

When he is not at Camp Greylock, Baker is still making an impact behind the scenes with the NBA's New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. He also just released an autobiography about his journey. For more info on the book, you can CLICK HERE.

>> WEB EXTRA: CLICK HERE to see more pictures from Camp Greylock.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.