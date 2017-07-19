Lia Surprise Squad brings Springfield man on a trip to remember - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Lia Surprise Squad brings Springfield man on a trip to remember his mother

The Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad headed to Springfield to meet a hardworking father who wasn't sure if he could make it to North Carolina.

Cleo Brown nominated her husband, Jessie for the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad after he experienced a string of hard losses. 

"About a year-and-a-half ago Jessie was having a difficult time. He lost his sister and a couple of days after that he had to go into the hospital to have a pacemaker put in, then he lost his mom," Cleo noted. 

One year later, a memorial service has been planned for Jessie's mother in North Carolina.

It was something he didn't think he could go to until the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad knocked on his door.

The Surprise Squad gave Jessie a $500 gift card to American Airlines to make the trip to North Carolina on July 28. 

At a loss for words, Jessie told Western Mass News that he's grateful for the two-way ticket to North Carolina. 

"He's very easily pleased he thinks about others before himself, so I wanted to do something to make him know we appreciate everything he does for us," said Cleo. 

