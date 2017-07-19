West Springfield Mayor develops new ordinance for blighted properties

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt is taking the steps to control over 100 blighted properties with a new ordinance.

That ordinance introduces the Blight Task Force which includes financial penalties for those failing to maintain property in town.

The task force offers support for figuring out which buildings are too far gone and also preventing any building from further deterioration.

Construction sites may become more popular as Mayor William Reichelt told Western Mass News the Blight Task Force is taking new steps to get rid of what some can consider eyesores in town.

Down goes another blighted house! Great work by Associated (they let me use the excavator) & our Blight Task Force! #fightblight #5pointplan pic.twitter.com/gzMx3jT9kY — Will Reichelt (@MayorReichelt) July 19, 2017

"When they call, I can give them better answers than just we're working on it. I'll say we'll send an inspector out, they'll take a look, speak to the owner, or if it's bank-owned, they'll send a notice to the bank and say you gotta take care of your property," Mayor Reichelt noted.

The property maintenance ordinance introduces new rules to reduce the number of blighted properties while encouraging owners to maintain them.

The first time the town contacts you, you get a warning.



"We're not gonna go out there the first day and say your grass is too high, [and] come out tomorrow and say you didn't cut it yet, we're fining you. We give them a week," he explained.

The second time around means a $50 fine, then $100 fine, $150 for the third violation and then $150 for each violation after that.

That money goes into a fund West Springfield would use to clean up and board up blighted properties.

"It's a collection of registering vacant homes, registering foreclosing homes, grass can only be a certain height now, the sanitary code is incorporated in our ordinance," Mayor Reichelt concluded.



The blight ordinance will come back for the city council in August for final approval.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.