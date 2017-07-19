WMass residents finding ways to beat the heat

It's the start of what could be a heatwave in western Massachusetts. With temperatures and humidity the highest this month, some people are finding ways to keep cool.

It was certainly hot outside on Wednesday and there are some city and state funded ways to beat the heat.

At the Springfield city library, it was a place to escape the heat and some cold water and was the perfect escape.

Lois Berger and her grandson came to the East Forest Park branch of the Springfield Public Library to cool down.

"We're all tired, so he said let's go to the library and can relax and get away from the house," Berger explained.

With an opportunity for air conditioning and an indoor activity for her grandson, it was a perfect place to read the paper and beat the heat.

"My grandson needs some attention. He needs to be kept busy, but you can't do it outside on the playground today, so we went to the library," Berger added.

Just in time for the heat, the Sarah Jane Sherman memorial swimming pool in Chicopee has extended hours through August. It will be open until 7:45 p.m. through July and 7:30 p.m. through August.

Across Chicopee, kids and parents alike were enjoying the splash park in Szot Park. On a hot day like this, keeping everyone cool and hydrated is best to beating the heat

"We just came so the kids could get wet, cool off," said Joshua Feliciano.

For a full list of cooling centers in Springfield, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.