Exit 24 on I-91 North in South Deerfield closed Thursday

Travelers should be advised that the off-ramp at Exit 24 on I-91 North in South Deerfield will be closed for a majority of the day on Thursday.

Road work crews will be milling the pavement on the highway. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Drivers will be redirected to take Exit 22 and all lanes on the highway will be open.

The Mass DOT said drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

This closure is only scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.