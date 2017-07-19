Stanley Park officials looking for 'Jake Collins'

Officials at a Westfield park are looking for the public's help in identifying the person believed to be responsible for some vandalism.

On Wednesday, Stanley Park posted a picture to their Facebook page of some graffiti that read "Jake Collins 413".

The post went on to say that "There was some items left at the Park and we want to give him the information."

Stanley Park managing director Bob McKean told Western Mass News that he considers it an act of vandalism and would like the person who did it to come forward.

McKean noted that park officials have found social media helpful in getting the word out. In fact, he said that he has already heard from another Jake Collins, who was not responsible for the incident.

The park asks that if anyone knows Jake Collins to call the park at (413) 568-9312, ext. 100 or 101.

