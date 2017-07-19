Springfield Ski Club votes to negotiate sale with Butternut Basin

Blandford Ski Area may soon be under new ownership.

The Springfield Ski Club, which currently owns Blandford, has voted to negotiating a sale with Butternut Basin in Great Barrington.

Representatives from the Blandford Ski Area told Western Mass News that the club decided they just can't afford to operate there anymore.

The hope is to have the mountain open for the upcoming season.

We do have a call out to Butternut, but have not yet heard back.

