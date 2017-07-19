Hazy, humid weather can pose health problems

When the dew points are this high, you can feel the humidity in the air.

If you try to exercise outside on days like today, you might find yourself out of breath. For those with asthma and lung conditions, a day like today can be completely miserable.

"People with lung disease can really be affected by especially humid air. It just makes it more difficult for them to breathe in. Our recommendation to people is limit the time that you spend outside when the heat is this bad," said Michele Hart, pulmonary nurse clinician with Baystate Medical Center.

Staying inside on a sunny day is not something that anyone wants to do, but days like today can be especially hard just to breathe normally. The quality of the air and the humidity can really effect them

"We tell people if they say on the news it's a moderate to severe day, then that's going to indicate that it's gonna be really hard for them to breathe that day," Hart added.

Hart said that there are things you can do to ease the breathing stress.

"We really encourage people to stay in their air conditioning, if it all possible. If they don't have their own air conditioning, we encourage them to see cooling centers if those are available," Hart explained.

Cooling centers will be open across Springfield for the next three days and those with breathing problems are encouraged to use them if they don't have air conditioning.

Hart also said to know your triggers if you have lung problems. Some people actually thrive in the humidity, but many people struggle.

